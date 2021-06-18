Kamil Glik, central defender of the Polish national team, showed his astonishment at not facing Sergio Ramos with Spain this Saturday: “I think that in all of Europe, in Spain and in Poland it was a surprise that Sergio Ramos was not summoned. He probably had physical problems and has not played this season. I don’t know how that decision was. As for his future I think he is the only one who knows the decision, but it is a shame because he is a player that I have always associated with Real Madrid. All things have an end, the players are leaving and I wish him the best for the future. “

He also commented on the controversy with Morata: “Spain has a lot of good level players, so Focusing only on Morata is a mistake, but without a doubt he is the main striker of the Spanish National Team. Sweden was lucky and that is necessary against a team like Spain. I focus on our team and we want to do well. That will be important to get a good result and get a point in the last game. Those are the goals for us. “

On the way to play against the Red, he said this: “We have a plan but we are facing a very strong team, which maintains possession very well. I know that we will spend most of the game defending, that they will try to play between the lines so we have to close spaces. That will be very important. From tonight we will plan the game in our heads. I know that if we don’t get any points we would be eliminated. We are all aware of that reality. “

Finally, he spoke of himself: “I had some concerns after the game against Iceland but against Slovakia I had no physical problems. I feel pretty good and prepared. I have not heard complaints from my teammates, I think they are fine and there are no serious injuries that I know of. It is a personal matter. Mental preparation is as important as physical preparation. “