The pilot was injured in an accident with a glider in Lemelerveld in Overijssel. The victim was taken to hospital.

According to the police, it probably went wrong during takeoff. The plane crashed shortly afterwards and ended up upside down in a grassy field. This happened around 13:00 on the grounds of Aero Club Salland on the Langsweg.

An air ambulance was called, but it was canceled en route. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Aviation specialists from the police will conduct further investigations at the scene of the accident.





