Glide Energy has set its sights on Aragon to expand its activity in the energy sector. The company, specialized in the development and investment of renewable projects -especially solar-photovoltaic, wind, storage and biomethane-, is going to launch three floors in the Aragonese community for the biomethane production.

The three plants will be located in Magallon (in the province of Zaragoza), Esquedas and Candasnos (both in the province of Huesca) and will represent a investment of 86.9 million of euros. They will also have an impact on employment, estimating the creation, between the three facilities, of a total of 36 direct jobs and 105 indirect jobs throughout the entire period of operation.

Additionally, they will generate 150 jobs during the construction phaseaccording to the data released after the declaration of regional interest of these initiatives in the Government Council.

The activity on the three floors will consist of treatment and valorization of agricultural by-products and the production of biomethane. In this way, slurry, manure and poultry manure will be collected, as well as other agricultural by-products (remains of crops and the agri-food industry) from the area, to valorize them through an anaerobic digestion process.

With this process, in the three plants it will be possible to obtain biomethane, fertilizer and CO2 which will be liquefied to neutralize the carbon footprint of the plants and use this byproduct in other industries.

This project, which with this process delves into the circular economyalso includes the installation of gas pipelines buried to connect the plants with the gas transportation network and monitoring equipment for correct operation.

The company’s plans indicate that the Magallón plant will be operational in the last quarter of 2025, while those of Esquedas and Candasnos will do so in the first quarter of 2026.

In addition to Aragón, Glide Energy, which has more than 50 renewable projects, also operates in other Spanish autonomous communities such as Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Murcia, Madrid, Navarra or La Rioja, among others. In biomethane, it has a capacity of 1.1 TWh in the gas pipeline, according to the latest data released by the company.