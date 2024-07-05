Politico: Russian Armed Forces’ Glide Bombs Destroyed Ukrainian Positions in Chasovy Yar

Airstrikes by Russian troops using glide bombs have made the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Novy area of ​​the city of Chasov Yar completely unfit for defense, the press service of the 24th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army reported. writes Politico.

According to the publication, the Ukrainian military was forced to retreat to the other side of the canal on the outskirts of the key city of Chasov Yar. “The positions became completely unfit for defense due to the devastating blows of Russian glide bombs,” the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Daniel reported.

The capture of Chasov Yar will open the way for the Russian army into the depths of the last line of defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Earlier, Russian troops captured five settlements in the area of ​​the special military operation (SVO) in a week. The “West” troop groupings captured the settlement of Stepovaya Novoselovka in the Kharkiv region, and the units of the “Southern” troop grouping captured the settlement of Spornoye and the Novy district of the city of Chasov Yar.