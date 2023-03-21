Team owner Jim Glickenhaus told Motorsport.com it would be “logistically too difficult” to embark on a Nurburgring program with Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus’ 004C GT at the 24 Hours on 20/21 May and simultaneously race in the WEC with the 007 Le Mans Hypercars.

“Our 004C is ready, but we won’t be racing at the Ring this year because we have to focus on the WEC,” said Glickenhaus. “We did both in 2021 and 2022, but it was a real effort.”

The Nurburgring endurance calendar is problematic for Glickenhaus. The mandatory qualifying races take place over the weekend between the Portimao and Spa rounds of the WEC in April, while rounds one and three of the NLS go head-to-head with the WEC.

Glickenhaus has been racing regularly in the endurance classic on the Nordschleife since 2011, when he first raced his SCG P3/4 Competizione.

The following year the brand competed with an updated version of the car, developed on the basis of a Ferrari 430 GT2, before returning after a two-year hiatus with its first basic project, the SCG 003C, in 2015.

With this car he obtained the overall pole position in the SP-X class in 2017 and then his best result at the 24 Hours, an eighth position, in 2019.

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe, Olivier Pla Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The current 004C will go into production in 2020 and become the marque’s first street legal car, to be built at the Connecticut manufacturing plant.

Glickenhaus underlined plans to return to the Nurburgring 24 Hours and admitted it could be as early as next year.

“We will definitely be back because the road-going 004 is our bread and butter,” he explained at the Sebring 1000 Miglia WEC season opener on Friday.

“It could be next year, but it probably depends on what happens in the WEC and what we do here.”

Glickenhaus added that it could also come down to his plans to race a hydrogen fuel cell-powered pickup truck in the off-road classic Baja 1000. The marque is working on the program, which includes a road-going version of the vehicle, from 2021. .

“We want to be the first to run a zero emission car in a major endurance event. We need a viable refueling solution, and we are working on that.”