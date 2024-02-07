Unfortunately, with the adventure in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship over, it is time for Glickenhaus to face new challenges. Or old women, whatever you want to say…

The team of the acrobatic owner Jim Glickenhaus is preparing to return to action on the track, this time with its 004C GT version in the competitions held on the legendary Nordschleife and for the 24h of the Nürburgring.

The commitment in the World Championship with the 007 LMH had required too many resources both financially and personally, and therefore the presence at the German race had been temporarily put aside.

Once the experience with the Hypercars is over, it is time to start racing again in the GTs, but the three years spent in the top endurance series have left indelible memories, such as the participation in the 24h of Le Mans with a historic podium achieved in 2022.

For this reason it was decided to put everything together in a cinematographic film which he called 'Glickenhaus: The Art Of Racing Le Mans', a docu-film directed by Julian Benedikt and produced by Mathis Wilke which will be shown for the first time at the Berlinale Screening, the Berlin International Film Festival, on Thursday 15 February.

Glickenhaus, The Art Of Racing Le Mans Photo by: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

“2023 marks a historic milestone in the world of motorsports that stands out above all others: the 100th anniversary of the 24h of Le Mans, the oldest active endurance race in the world,” reads the official note.

“Since then, this race has fascinated and aroused genuine passion around the world, not only thanks to the spectacular driving experiences of world-class drivers and legendary engineering innovations, but also thanks to its inextricable link with the most daring pioneers and iconic in the automotive world.”

“As many as 196 countries offered TV coverage with 113 million viewers tuning in as the world's most prestigious and largest car manufacturers lined up to compete at the highest level in the Hypercar Class. On the track they faced the unlikely competition of James “Jim” Glickenhaus and his son Jesse, who dared to follow their crazy dream and privately build their own Hypercar to race 24 hours.

“This short film tells the incredible story of how crucial it is to dare in life, dream big as an underdog and defy all odds to finish on the podium at Le Mans. Upon closer inspection, this becomes less surprising, given that Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus built his reputation by participating in the two toughest endurance races in the world, the 24h of Le Mans and before that the 24h of Nürburgring.”

#706 Glickenhaus Racing LLC SCG SCG 004c: Thomas Mutsch, Felipe Fernandez Laser, Franck Mailleux, Richard Westbrook

And at the bottom of the press release, here is what will be the most awaited moment, namely the announcement of the 2024 programs on the Green Hell.

“During the meeting Glickenhaus will announce the return of SCG and its 004C race car to the Nürburgring for the NLS1, the 6h Qualification Race and the 24h Nürburgring in 2024.”

So see you next week to find out more about what's cooking at Glickenhaus, with the certainty that Jim will be able to give further emotions to his fans and all enthusiasts of the racing world.