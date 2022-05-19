The Public Prosecution Service has summoned singer Glennis Grace on suspicion of open violence and assault in a supermarket in Amsterdam. A total of seven people, two of whom are minors, must appear in court in October for a fight that took place in a supermarket in Amsterdam on 12 February. The Public Prosecution Service reports this on Thursday in a press release†

Glenda Batta, 43, better known by her stage name Glennis Grace, was arrested on the day of the incident along with her 15-year-old son and a family friend at a Jumbo branch in the center of Amsterdam. Her son would have been kicked out of the supermarket because he smoked an e-cigarette, which is not allowed according to the smoking ban. In the evening, the singer and her son returned to the supermarket with a group, where a fight broke out.

After their arrest, the suspects were given a so-called behavioral order. They are not allowed to come into the vicinity of the supermarket and also not to maintain contact with employees of the branch.

Glennis Grace said in April in a video to regret the incident. She said she was guided by her “primitive maternal instinct”. The case of Grace and four adult suspects will be heard on October 26, the two minor suspects will appear in front of the gate a day later.