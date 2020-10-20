Kings XI Punjab lost in two close matches in IPL 2020. The Punjab team has so far lost six of the nine matches. Team opener Mayank Agarwal and captain KL Rahul have performed unmatched but they did not get the support of the middle order. The experienced team’s Glenn Maxwell has been unsuccessful both with bat and ball. Kings XI Punjab has to bear the brunt of this.

Could not hit a single six in 9 matches

In the current season, Maxwell has scored 58 runs in nine matches at an average of 11.63. Maxwell has scored 1, 5, 13 *, 11, 11 *, 7, 10 * and 0 in the last eight innings. He has faced 63 balls and has not hit a single six. Whereas Maxwell is considered the Sixer King in T20 cricket. He hit 36 ​​sixes in IPL 2014 while 26 in 2017. Due to this performance, there has been a lot of demand in the IPL and Kings XI Punjab has bought him this auction for 10 crores and 75 lakhs. Maxwell played an important role in scoring Kings XI Punjab in its only final by scoring 552 runs in 2014.

Fail in bowling too

However, despite his poor form in the IPL, captain KL Rahul has expressed confidence in him. In the last two matches, Maxwell has bowled the first over for Punjab. However, despite bowling 15 overs in this IPL, he has managed to take just one wicket.

James Neesham may get a chance

If Kings XI Punjab has to make it to the playoffs, then they will have to win the next five matches. The team has a match against Delhi Capitals today. Punjab will have to fight hard to win against Delhi who emerged as the strongest team in this season. Chris Gayle’s return has strengthened the team while Chris Jordan has done well in the Super Over in the last match. Caribbean batsman Nicholas Pooran is in form. In such a situation, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham can give a chance in place of Punjab captain Maxwell.

Kings XI Punjab’s likely XI

KL Rahul (captain and wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Puran, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan and Arshadip Singh.

