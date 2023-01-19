Journalist was invited by sociologist after publishing series of tweets stating that Brazil is experiencing “repression”

Journalist Glenn Greenwald and sociologist Celso Rocha de Barros discussed the decisions of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes on allies and supporters of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the last year.

The debate was broadcast by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo on Monday (16.jan.2023) with mediation by the journalist Patrícia Campos Mello.

The discussion was based mainly on the principles of freedom of expression, which the journalist claims has been violated by the minister in some cases. Glenn mentioned the decision by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to suspend profiles and delete content from social networks without being provoked by the Public Ministry and said that he considers it censorship.

Celso Rocha countered by stating that the decision would be a way to contain extremists who encouraged the application of a coup d’état by raising suspicions about the result of the electronic voting machines. According to him, the argument adopted by Bolsonaro supporters that they would be victims of censorship is false.

“Moraes’ decisions do not make Brazil stop being a democracy, but a coup by Bolsonaro would make Brazil stop being a democracy”, argued.

The American journalist criticized what he called “almost permanent power” minister, especially during elections. Glenn further stated that Moraes’ decisions were “celebrated” by members of the left because they were measures against their opponents.

“Is anyone on the left disturbed that he is still using these powers without the slightest basis in law? Because he uses these powers against enemies of the left and the left will applaud anything that is done against the enemies of the left. That mentality is dangerous.”completed.

Glenn further said that during the last 10 years it was “applauded” for his reports on the leak of messages during the car wash operation, which became known as “jet leak”. He also mentioned that he continues to defend the same values ​​and repudiated that the State makes a conviction without a trial.

The journalist also criticized decisions involving the blocking of profiles on social networks and stated that the blocking of PCO (Partido da Causa Operária) accounts was one of the “Very Scary Things” what the minister did.

During the discussion, Celso Rocha argued that there is a limit to the discussion on freedom of expression when there is a supposed “incitement of a coup d’état” made by supporters of the former president. The sociologist argued that there are speeches that can incite extremist movements and defended severe punishment for those who do.

“Alexandre de Moraes is not an all-powerful subject and this is an extreme case of discussion about freedom of expression, which is when it is confused with the organization of a crime, and there is no Constitution in the world that allows this”completed.

The meeting was held at the invitation of the sociologist after Glenn published series of tweets stating that Brazil is experiencing a “repression” of internet freedom and that Moraes behaves like a “authoritarian”. The sociologist said that the point of view that the journalist presented is “bolsonarista”.

The journalist replied. He accepted the invitation and said that his placements were not “bolsonaristas“. He also stated that “I was happy with anyone in good faith“.