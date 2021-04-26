The last gala of the Oscar Awards, held on Sunday, April 25, will have among its most memorable anecdotes the funny moment that Glenn Close starred in, when he dared to perform a fun dance in the style of ‘twerk’.

The actress attended the gala as the big favorite to win the award for best supporting actress for her portrayal of the energetic grandmother Mamaw in the Netflix film Hillbilly (2020).

At one point during the ceremony, the Hollywood star dressed in an Arabic-style two-piece suit from Armani Privé he got up from his place to improvise a fun dance to the rhythm of “Give butt“, Theme that the go-go and funk band Experience Unlimited (EU) launched in 1988.

The clip with Glenn Close’s dance went viral on social networks, after the Academy shared it on its official Twitter account with the caption: “Glenn Close, everyone!”, Plus the hashtag #Oscars.

With this anecdote, the consecrated actress triumphed at the 2021 Oscar Awards, despite not having won the statuette in what is her eighth nomination.

Glenn Close has been contesting the title for best actress for 39 years, when in 1983 she was nominated for the first time for the film The world according to Garp.

In the following years, she was again a candidate for Reunion (1984), The natural (1985), Fatal attraction (1988), Dangerous friendships (1989), Albert Nobbs (2012), and The good wife in 2019.

Hollywood latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.