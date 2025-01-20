Mature women are beginning to be more visible and star in marketing campaigns, after years of ostracism. Dior has been the latest beauty brand to bet on them, choosing Glenn Close ambassador at 77 years old. Considered one of the best actresses of her generation, she has received three Emmys, three Tonys and three Golden Globes, among other awards. In addition, she has been nominated for an Oscar up to eight times. In 2011 he received the Donostia Award from the San Sebastián Film Festival.

Glenn Close began her career as an actress in the theater in the mid-70s, but it was not until the late 80s when she became known worldwide for her role in ‘Fatal Attraction’. From there, he starred in numerous hits such as ‘Dangerous Liaisons’, ‘Albert Nobbs’, ‘101 Dalmatians’, or ‘The Good Wife’. In 2007 she became the first major actress to star in a television series, ‘Damages and Damages’. One of her latest roles on television was in the series ‘The New Look’, released in 2024 on Apple TV+, and dedicated to the couturier Christian Dior, in which she played Carmel Snow, editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar.

In addition to her successful career as an actress and producer, the American is a faithful advocate for mental health and co-founded the NGO Bring Change to Mind (bringchangetomind.org) which is dedicated to promoting dialogue and combating the stigma surrounding mental disorders.

At 77 years old, Glenn Close does not think about retirement, and continues to star in series, films and plays. Nor does he miss a red carpet, like the last edition of the Golden Globes. For some years now he chose to leave the gray hairshowing his gray hair, a sign of the passage of time. The actress has become an icon for mature women, who refuse to disappear from the public sphere and who do not want to hide their age either. Glenn Close now becomes an ambassador for Dior’s Capture line, which fights against the signs of aging.









Glenn Close thus joins other celebrities who have become models and the image of advertising campaigns in adulthood, such as the late Maggie Smith, who starred in a campaign at the age of 88, Faye Dunaway, Helen Mirren either Angela Molinaamong others.

In addition to Glenn Close, Dior has chosen other famous women ambassadors of the new Capture, which this 2025 has started with the reformulation of the serum and cream that was launched for the first time in 1986. Among the celebrities who will star in the campaign, along with the veteran actress, there is the tennis player Venus Williamsalso an actress Rosamund Pike or the model and actress Laetitia Castaall over 40 years old.

These types of gestures, to which more and more beauty and fashion brands are joining, are essential to fight against ageismage discrimination that continues to affect many people, particularly women, in today’s society.