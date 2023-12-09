Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 17:40

The statement by PT president Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), which defended the expansion of federal government spending in 2024 and a primary deficit target of 1% without contingencies, generated criticism from economists and the opposition to the Lula government (PT ) this Saturday, 9. Experts consider that a change in the current zero deficit target could cause problems for the Brazilian economy.

Alongside the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT-SP) at a party congress in Brasília, Hoffmann argued that the increase in expenses is necessary for the economy not to slow down and that economic growth should be a “government mantra”. In the party president’s view, Lula will be “swallowed” by Congress if he loses popularity, similar to what she considers to have happened with former president Dilma Rousseff (PT). Economists, however, project problems if Gleisi’s recipe is followed.

“The consequence of changing the 2024 target would be unnecessary turbulence with effects on interest rates, exchange rates and inflation”, says Felipe Salto, chief economist at Warren Investimentos. He points out that the level of spending has already risen from 18% to 19% of GDP this year and that the fiscal framework, which defined the target of zero deficit, only maintains this level of expenditure. “There’s nothing complicated or anything like that. Fiscal responsibility is key to growth. Development is not the result of poor public spending, but of investments and exports,” he added.

After Gleisi Hoffmann’s speech, Haddad said that it is not true that deficit means economic growth and mentioned that in previous Lula governments there was a primary surplus of 2% and the economy grew, on average, 4%. “There is no such correspondence, that is not how the economy works”, countered the minister.

Former director of the Central Bank, economist Alexandre Schwartsman believes that Gleisi’s speech is another chapter in the dispute between the PT, which is pushing for more spending, and Haddad. He considers that the dynamics are similar to that of the second Dilma government, when there was an attempt to correct course in the economic area, but there was no political consensus even within the PT.

“Everything indicates that this zero target is for the English to see. What does Fernando [Haddad] What he achieved was that the hammer only came down in March. The big truth is that they don’t want to make contingencies, so you can’t have a zero goal. The two things are not compatible,” he said.

Rapporteur of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE) responded to the government and inserted into the text on Friday, 8, a device that reduces the maximum contingency (blocking) of expenses of R$ 52.7 billion to R$22.3 billion.

Opposition leader in the Senate, Rogério Marinho (PL-RN) also criticized Gleisi Hoffmann’s statement. “We have already watched this film, we know its plot and the result. The PT does not learn from its mistakes and the one who suffers is the most humble Brazilian that they claim to defend”, he wrote on social media.

For political scientist Luiz Felipe D’Avila, the PT president repeats Dilma’s mantra that “spending is life”, which according to him almost broke Brazil by producing a fiscal deficit, high unemployment and high inflation. “The PT did not forget and learned nothing from its mistakes. To this day, he does not understand that it is economic openness, gains in competitiveness and productivity that generate sustainable economic growth”, said he, who was a candidate for President of the Republic for Novo in 2022.