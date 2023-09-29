President of the PT says he is well and thanked his “comrades” for their affection; Obstruction reduces blood flow to the heart

The president of the PT (Workers’ Party), deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), said this Friday (September 29, 2023) that he will undergo a surgical procedure. She stated that the surgery is the result of tests she carried out to investigate a coronary obstruction. The PT member was admitted to the DF Star hospital, in Brasília, on Thursday (September 28).

“Everything is fine, I’m fine and being taken care of”stated Gleisi in your profile on X (ex-Twitter). The congresswoman thanked her for the affection she has received from “militancy, comrades who want news” is that “they are cheering”.

The coronary artery supplies blood and oxygen to the heart. Obstruction normally occurs due to the formation of fatty plaques, reducing blood flow to the organ. In some cases, plaques can cause a clot and lead to a heart attack.