PT deputies bet on Jean Paul Prates to implement changes after the government re-charges gasoline and ethanol

The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannsaid this Tuesday (28.Feb.2023), in his Twitter profilethat the Chief Executive, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), had “sensitivity” to lessen the impact of fuel recharging on consumers’ pockets.

According to the deputy, that the objective now “is to build a fairer pricing policy at Petrobras”ending the PPI (Import Parity Price) –in which the price of fuel in Brazil follows the variation of oil in the international market– and reassessing the distribution of dividends by the state-owned company to resume investment and growth in the country.

PT leader in the Chamber of Deputies, Zeca Dirceu, he said that as of April, when Petrobras’ new Board of Directors takes over, it will be possible to adopt a new price policy to reduce or make fuel prices less volatile.

According to the deputy, without the appointment of the new council it is not possible to change the state-owned company’s pricing policy. However, Dirceu points out that the company’s new board identified “fats” in the current calculation of values ​​and reduced the price of gasoline and ethanol.

Petrobras’ decision was announced after the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, confirmed the fuel reeneration. The change, valid from March 1st, will make the PIS/Cofins and Cide charge on gasoline to be R$ 0.47 per liter. Ethanol will be re-charged at R$ 0.02 per liter.

Zeca Dirceu rated it as “good” It is “quite balanced” the deliberation of Haddad. He said that the measures will have his support and that of the entire PT bench in the Chamber.

Already the deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) stated that the definitive solution for fuel prices will only come when the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, ends the PPI and ends the “dividend distribution spree”.

Dissatisfaction with the Import Parity Price was externalized by government leaders in a meeting with Haddad.

“We have to renationalize Petrobras. This only happens after April, when we actually take over Petrobras. We will be careful with this debate. This is not a debate that we need to run over, is it? We will discuss with the necessary caution“, said the leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolph Rodrigues (AP-Network).

Jean Paul Prates had already said in early February that this change was in the plans, but it would not be made at the beginning of his management at the state-owned company.