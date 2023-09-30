Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/30/2023 – 17:19

Myocardial revascularization surgery was successful to correct a coronary obstruction to which the national president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), underwent this Saturday (30). DF Star Hospital released a medical bulletin stating that the surgery was successful, without any complications or complications.

Gleisi’s procedure included myocardial revascularization, with two mammary artery grafts to restore adequate blood circulation to the heart. After the surgery, the deputy was taken to the Intensive Care Unit, with specialized medical monitoring and continuous observation, as is customary in this type of intervention.

“The responsible medical team will continue to monitor the health status of the deputy, who to date, presents stable vital signs, indicative of progressive recovery”, says the note signed by Ludhmila Hajjar, head of the medical team, Fernando Antibas Atik, cardiovascular surgeon , and Allisson B. Barcelos Borges, medical director.

Earlier, federal deputy Lindbergh Faria (PT-RJ), Gleisi’s companion, had released a video on his social networks confirming that the procedure was successful and thanking the medical team and PT activists. “Thank God Gleisi’s surgery was a very successful surgery, it was impossible, it worked,” he said.