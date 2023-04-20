A doctor and teacher, he also received support from PT federal deputies and singers Chico Buarque and Caetano Veloso; election will be from 25 to 27 April.

The deputy and national president of the PT (Worker’s Party), Gleisi Hoffmann, declared support for doctor and professor Roberto Medronho, from UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), candidate for the institution’s rectory. On video, in addition to highlighting Medronho’s achievements and skills, Hoffmann mentioned that he is affiliated with the party.

“Roberto Medronho is affiliated with the PT, he is a doctor, an infectologist, he had an outstanding performance during the covid-19 pandemic. Allied with SUS, Fiocruz and WHO, and coordinated the WG [grupo de trabalho] for coping with the covid pandemic at the university”, stated.

The election of professors who will be in the rectory of UFRJ for the next term, which runs from July 2023 to July 2027, will be from April 25 to 27.

Medronho also received the support of other congressmen, such as federal deputies Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) and Reimont (PT-RJ), from the state Carlos Minc (PSB-RJ), and former federal deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ). O Power360 found that the singers Chico Buarque and Caetano Veloso also declared their support for Medronho. However, the artists’ video statements, as well as Hoffmann’s, have yet to be officially published on social media.

Slate 10, “UFRJ for All: Autonomy, Inclusion and Innovation”, has Roberto Medronho as a candidate for dean, and professor and chemical engineer Cássia Turci as vice dean.

“Medronho is a companion who has acted and led in the defense of projects that have to do with the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and he played a fundamental role in the pandemic, in the fight against negativity, fake news, and in defense of the SUS”, he said.

A friend of Medronho, the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, spoke about the candidate’s accomplishments, as well as his attributions and competence.

“Activist of the university of quality public health since the medical course”he said. “He was director of the Faculty of Medicine at UFRJ, director of the Institute of Collective Health Studies, president of Amerej (Association of Resident Doctors of the State of Rio de Janeiro), member of the Deliberative Council of Abrasco [Associação Brasileira de Saúde Coletiva], delegate of the 8th National Health Conference, which defined the principles of the SUS, director of SinMed/RJ (Union of Doctors of Rio de Janeiro), member of the advisory board of Anvisa [Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária], representing the scientific communitylisted.

According to Hoffmann, it is “very important” the vote in Medronho, “for the experience he has”and the vote on plate 10 for “strengthen the university as a reference in building a more inclusive, sovereign, democratic and egalitarian country.”

The other candidate for rectory at UFRJ is Vantuil Pereira, associate professor at the Suely Souza de Almeida Public Policy Studies Nucleus, on ticket 20 “Redesigning UFRJ: Democracy, Autonomy and Diversity”. Her deputy is Katya Gualter, an associate professor at the School of Physical Education and Sports, a unit of which she has been director since 2016.

In 2022, Vantuil Pereira made posts in favor of the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva against former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).