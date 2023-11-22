Amendment to the LDO presented by Dani Cunha (União Brasil-RJ) intends to allocate only around 1/3 of the fund to parties

The president of the PT (Workers’ Party), federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), classified this Wednesday (22.Nov.2023) as “absurd” the amendment to the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) presented by the congresswoman Dani Cunha (União Brasil-RJ) which limits the power of parties over the distribution of the FEFC (Special Campaign Financing Fund), the so-called Electoral Fund.

For Gleisi, the proposal “it means the weakening of political parties and democracy itself, of which parties are the basis in our system”. The statement was made in a publication on X (formerly Twitter). Read below.

“Furthermore, it is an illegitimate favoritism to parliamentarians to the detriment of other candidates”wrote the PT president.

According to the amendment to the LDO proposed by Dani Cunha, deputies elected in 2022 will be able to decide the allocation of 48% of the party fund for candidates for mayor and councilor, while senators will account for 15%. The parties, which currently manage all the contributions, will receive a 37% share. Here’s the complete of the text (PDF – 152 kB).

In justification, the deputy says that the objective is “preserve the rights of deputies and senators in the distribution of the FEFC, today in the sole and exclusive hands of party leaders, who, in some cases, do not respect the participation of parliamentarians in the formation of this fund”.