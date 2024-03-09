Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/09/2024 – 11:51

The president of the PT and federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann criticized the transfer of electoral residence of her colleague in the Chamber Rosângela Moro (União Brasil-SP), wife of the former judge and senator Sérgio Moro (União Brasil-PR). Rosângela's change was made official in the Electoral Court on Friday, the 8th, before the trial that she could revoke her husband's mandate. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the PT member says that the decision symbolizes “contempt for the population of Paraná” and accuses the couple of being “moralists without morals”. “Cry, Gleisi”, replied Rosângela on her social network.

Born in Curitiba (PR), Rosângela changed her electoral address to São Paulo on the eve of the 2022 election and was elected federal deputy for São Paulo. With the possible impeachment of Moro, accused by PT and PL of abuse of economic power, Rosângela changed her electoral domicile once again, returning to Paraná. With the change, which the deputy states is “a right of every citizen”, she will become available for a possible supplementary contest for her husband's seat in the Senate. In addition to her, other actors are keeping an eye on the former judge's estate, including Gleisi herself, listed in the PT for the eventual election.

Moro's trial already has a date

The judgment of actions that could lead to the revocation of Sérgio Moro's mandate will be ruled by the Regional Electoral Court of Paraná (TRE-PR) in the week of April 1st. The authors' argument is that Moro, presenting himself as a possible candidate for President, spent expenses during the pre-campaign that placed him in an unequal condition compared to his opponents. The state's electoral prosecutor's office was in favor of the revocation.

Moro was considered a presidential candidate, but he suddenly changed his plans and, on the eve of the legal deadlines, decided to run for a seat in the Senate in Paraná. The former judge even tried to qualify himself to contest the 2022 election with the São Paulo electorate, just as Rosângela did. His request to transfer his electoral domicile, however, was denied.

'Unprecedented shame', says PT member

Gleisi mocked the transfers of Sérgio and Rosângela. “When they thought they were on the crest of the wave, they moved to São Paulo, because they thought Paraná was too small for them”, stated the PT member in X. “Now that he is going to be impeached”, according to Gleisi, “bring his wife back, to be candidate for his position. I also disrespect the population of São Paulo who elected her deputy.”

Federal deputy Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), also approached to contest a possible open position with the impeachment of the former Minister of Justice, said that Rosângela's transfer is a “slap in the face” of São Paulo and Paraná residents. “Unprecedented shame,” said Zeca. “An attitude like this is not appropriate. It is despising voters in exchange for a personal project”, stated the PT member.

Rosângela countered Gleisi's criticism with a short post. She shared a report that showed the PT member’s criticisms and simply responded: “Cry Gleisi”. In a press release, the deputy's advisor stated that the transfer of domicile is a “right” and that, despite the change, she will maintain her support office in São Paulo, as well as her street agendas.

Transfer is within the law, experts say

Experts consulted by Estadão highlight that transferring residence is the voter's prerogative. “Despite demonstrating a lack of commitment to the voters of São Paulo, there is no legal basis for a consequence such as the revocation of the mandate, for example,” said Alberto Rollo, a lawyer specializing in Electoral Law.

Movements like Rosângela’s occur because there is a broad definition in electoral legislation of what “domicile” is. “Electoral domicile can be where you live, where you work, a place where you have some social or patrimonial ties, said Eduardo Damian, professor of Electoral Law at the Rio de Janeiro School of Judiciary.

Listed for the supplementary election

Even after the decision of the TRE-PR magistrates, the final decision of the Moro case should only occur in the higher court, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In addition to deciding whether the former judge will lose his mandate, the Electoral Court must define, in the case of an impeachment, when the supplementary election would be held: simultaneously with the election for mayors and councilors or on a separate date.

In addition to Rosângela, Gleisi and Zeca Dirceu, others considered for a supplementary election in Paraná are former senator Álvaro Dias (Podemos) and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL). Dias was the main enthusiast of Sérgio Moro's presidential project, which would be undertaken by his party. However, the former judge left Podemos and migrated to União Brasil, the acronym through which Álvaro himself won in the 2022 Senate election.

Michelle, wife of Jair Bolsonaro, is cited as heir to the former president's estate while her husband remains ineligible. Asked about his partner's electoral plans, Bolsonaro said this Friday that, “in politics, you have to start slowly”, referring to a possible race for the Senate. However, according to the former president, Michelle would like to run for a seat in the Federal District, in 2026, and not in Paraná.

Another candidate from the last election considered for the possible supplementary election is Paulo Martins, for PL, the acronym for which he obtained second place in the 2022 dispute. The name of Ricardo Barros (PP), current state secretary of Industry and Commerce, is also being investigated.