The PT president said that minister Nísia Trindade “has already shown her competence” and is the target of “fake news”

The president of the Workers' Party, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffman (PR), said this Saturday (13.jan), that minister Nísia Trindade (Health) is the target of “intrigues and fake news” planted by “political groups eager to take over the Ministry of Health”.

Nísia Trindade has been criticized by members of the opposition to the government since the Power360 revealed, on January 10, that the minister's son, Márcio Lima Sampaio, became secretary at Cabo Frio City Hall (RJ) 1 month after the Ministry of Health sent R$55 million to the municipality.

She is also the target of criticism from congressmen for issuing an ordinance in December 2023 that, in practice, made it difficult to indicate remaining resources from rapporteur amendments to States and Municipalities. Here's the complete (PDF – 717 kB).

“She [Nísia Trindade] made the transfer of funds to states and municipalities more agile, which increased by almost R$5 billion at the end of the year. […] The minister has already shown her competence and her commitment to our country project”said the PT president, on her X (former Twitter) profile.