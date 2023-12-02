For the deputy, discussions about limiting the powers of the STF and creating mandates for Court ministers occur “out of time”

The president of the PT (Workers’ Party) and deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR) said that the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), is deciding to guide “out of time” various themes, such as the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) which limits the powers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

“It was the STF’s PEC, now it’s back to talking about mandates for Supreme Court ministers and the end of re-election”, he said. According to her, the country has “other priorities” at the time. “Who cares about this, feeding the extreme right?”asked in a publication on X (formerly Twitter) this Saturday (Dec 2, 2023).

Hoffmann’s post comes after Pacheco stated that he intends to implement the PEC at the beginning of 2024, which creates a fixed term of office for Supreme Court ministers and the end of re-election in Brazil. “These are 2 very appropriate topics to be discussed at the beginning of next year”he said in an interview in Dubai, where he is for COP28.

On Tuesday (November 28, 2023), the president of the PT had already criticized the establishment of a term of office for STF ministers and said that the topic would only be of interest “to the extreme right”. At the time, his statement was given after Pacheco had defended the proposal at an event at the Faap (Armando Alvares Penteado Foundation), in São Paulo.