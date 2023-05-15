“We are still going to see more illegal money for the Bolsonaros”, said the national president of the PT

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmanncalled former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro a “holy wood saint”. The PT also said that “companies funded” ex-president’s wife Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Companies financed Michelle Bolsonaro, the saint of the hollow stick. The name of this is corruption“, declared the PT, in an interview with UOLpublished this Sunday (May 14, 2023).

The congresswoman’s statements refer to conversations between the lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former assistant, and Michelle’s advisors, who indicate that there was an orientation for the then first lady’s expenses to be paid in cash. The audios, to which the UOL had access, were sent via a messaging app.

Cid is being investigated for allegedly inserting false data into vaccination cards against Covid-19 for Bolsonaro and others.

Gleisi Hoffmann also said that “what they were doing was so wrong that lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid feared it would look like a crack”. The PT also stated that the Federal Police (Federal police) “is stripping the family bare”.

“The PF pulled the strings and is stripping the family bare. Cid is a huge file and the money involved is bigger than cracking. We’re still going to see a lot of lumps under that angu, as the saying goes “declared the president of the PT.