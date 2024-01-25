Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/25/2024 – 13:00

The federal deputy for Paraná and national president of the Workers' Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffmann, defended the appointment of former Finance Minister Guido Mantega to Vale's Board of Directors.

“Very few Brazilians are as qualified as Guido Mantega to sit on the board of Vale, a strategic company for the country and in which the government has participation and responsibilities, even after its privatization that was damaging to public assets,” she said in her account on X , formerly Twitter.

According to the deputy, the minister is qualified “for this or any other important mission” and is “one of the most wronged Brazilians of our time”.

Gleisi Hoffmann's statements occur in parallel with an effort by Planalto to place Mantega in charge of Vale.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, called the company's advisors to defend the choice of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's nominee for the company's presidency by the shareholders' committee. The group is expected to meet next Tuesday, the 30th, to deliberate on the succession at the mining company.

According to the president's assistants, Lula wants Mantega to have a prominent role in command of Vale, with an active voice in management, and not just be a supporting player.

As revealed by the Estadão, the president's assistants and private partners worked out an arrangement in which Mantega would occupy a seat on Vale's board of directors, keeping current president Eduardo Bartolomeo in the position for a shorter period (one year). Cosan's name on the board, Luis Henrique Guimarães, would be elevated to the executive committee.