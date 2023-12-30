SP court ordered the removal of posts published by Breno Altman on the networks; responded to a request from Conib

The president of the PT (Workers' Party), deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-RS), stated this Saturday (30.dec.2023) that the Conib (Confederação Israelita do Brasil) promotes what it called “persecution” against the journalist Breno Altmanfounder of the site Opera Mundi.

According to Gleisi, Altman was being persecuted because of his “firm stance against the massacre of the Palestinian people by the ultra-right government of Israel”, in reference to the war in the Gaza Strip. The deputy also said that agents from the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and the PF want “condemn him” for your opinions.

“We cannot be complicit in this persecution. The intolerance does not come from Altman, but from an entity that denies Jews the right not to accept the Zionist doctrine, responsible for the historic massacre of the Palestinian people.”, published the congresswoman on her official profile on X (formerly Twitter).

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Conib filed a lawsuit with the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) and requested the removal of content from Altman's social networks. The request was granted by judge Rafael Meira Hamatsu Ribeiro on Sunday (Dec 24). Here's the complete of the decision (PDF – 34 kB).

It is not possible to know from the decision which messages the confederation asked to be removed from the air.

According to Opera Mundithe journalist –who is Jewish– is also the target of an investigation by the PF after a petition from prosecutor Maurício Fabreti, from the MPF.

A ABI (Brazilian Press Association) called the investigation of “bullying” It is “evident harassment” to the journalist.

“Confusing the anti-Zionist positions of Altman – a Jewish citizen – with the crime of anti-Semitism is playing into the hands of those who defend the genocide that the Israeli government commits in Palestine, by causing thousands of murders, including innocent children”declared the entity, which asked the MPF and the Federal Court to suspend the investigation.

In your profile at X, Altman criticized Conib and questioned the “inertia” of the Lula government with what he classified as “anti-democratic maneuvers by a foreign agency” in Brazil, in reference to Conib.

O Power360 He contacted Conib to ask which messages he asked to be removed and whether he would like to comment on Gleisi and Altman's posts. There was no response until the publication of this report, but the space remains open and will be updated in case of any response.