With the Palácio do Planalto silent about the act of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Sunday, 25th, in São Paulo, it was up to the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, to comment on the demonstration. The PT leader said that the former president's speech was “typical of a faker” and stated that he outsourced the attacks he always made on the Judiciary to Pastor Silas Malafaia.

Bolsonaro called the demonstration after being one of the targets of the Federal Police (PF) operation Tempus Veritatis (time of truth, in Latin), on the 8th, when he had to hand over his passport to the authorities. The PF is investigating the former president's participation in an effort to carry out a coup d'état that would prevent the 2022 elections or the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“There is no point in softening speech or acting like a victim, Brazil and the world know Jair Bolsonaro’s anti-democratic, dictatorial and fascist record. It remains and will always be a threat to democracy, the rule of law and peace. What Bolsonaro did was outsource to Malafaia the attacks he has always made on Justice, institutions and the truth,” wrote Gleisi, on X (formerly Twitter).

“Bolsonaro’s speech was typical of a faker, from beginning to end. He should have presented his fabulous version of the coup decree to the Federal Police. He would be confronted with evidence of the conspiracy, which envisaged troops in the streets and the arrest of ministers and opponents”, added the PT member. In the deputy's view, by asking for amnesty for those convicted of the coup acts of January 8, 2023, the former president is targeting his own impunity. “There is no need to be complacent with a scammer, starting with the boss of them all.”

After this Sunday's act, Bolsonaro's allies in Congress are trying to dissociate the former president from the attacks made by Malafaia on ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Deputies and senators opposing the Lula government emphasize that the majority of speeches at the electric trio set up on Avenida Paulista were peaceful and say that Bolsonaro gave his message without confronting anyone.

One of the organizers of the demonstration, Malafaia stated that there is “evil engineering” to arrest Bolsonaro. At the electric trio, in São Paulo, the religious also personally criticized the President of the Supreme Court, Luís Roberto Barroso, and the Minister of the Court Alexandre de Moraes.

Malafaia began his speech by saying that he was not there to attack the STF. Throughout his speech, however, he made a series of criticisms of the Judiciary and called Bolsonaro the “greatest political persecution” in the country's history. “Clécio's blood is in the hands of Alexandre de Moraes and he will give an account to God”, said the pastor, in reference to one of those arrested for the January 8 attacks, who died in jail.

When quoting a phrase in which Barroso stated that the country had defeated Bolsonarism, the pastor also attacked the president of the STF. “This is a shame, it is an affront to the people”, he declared, adding that the “supreme power of the nation” is the people. “I’m not afraid of being arrested. Shame is keeping quiet, hiding, running away,” said Malafaia.

Bolsonaro, in turn, said he is the target of persecution. The former president stated that he would have a lot to say and that many people know what he would say, but considered that he is now seeking pacification. “To erase the past,” he said.

Ineligible until 2030 by decision of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Bolsonaro also declared that it cannot be agreed that a Power of the Republic “removes anyone from the political stage”. The former president asked his allies and supporters to focus on the 2024 and 2026 elections and stated that the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), identified as his possible successor, is “established in politics”.