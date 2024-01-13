PT president claims that former first lady incited a “violent campaign of persecution” against two party supporters

The president of the PT (Workers' Party), Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), criticized this Saturday (13.jan.2024) former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro for, according to Gleisi, having incited a “violent campaign of persecution” on social media against two PT supporters: Elenira Vilela and Karina Santos. Gleisi said that the former first lady “she likes to act like a saint”.

“[Michelle] uses the cowardly methods of Bolsonarism, threats, falsifications and fake news to try to silence PT women. All solidarity with our companions”he stated.

Elenira Vilela is coordinator of Sinasefe (National Union of Federal Servants in Basic, Professional and Technological Education). During a website broadcast Opera Mundi on December 22, she spoke about the need to “destroy politically” It is “perhaps in other ways” Michelle. The statement was shared again on social media this week.

According to Elenira, who was a candidate for councilor in Florianópolis (SC) for the PT in 2020 and Math teacher of IFSCMichelle would be a political force on the rise with “Communication capacity a zillion times better” than that of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“She [Michelle] It's a key card. And if we don't find a way to destroy her politically, and perhaps in other ways, legally, for example, by proving the crimes and also making her ineligible, we're going to have a problem for ourselves.”said Elenira.

According to the trade unionist, the former first lady acquired her communication skills because she was “trained” in evangelical churches, which, according to Elenira, are able to communicate effectively with the public.

Elenira also criticizes herself regarding the left's communication capacity. “Whoever has difficulty talking to the people, today, in Brazil, let’s be objective, it’s us [integrantes da esquerda]. If you watch how she [Michelle] mobilizes people, she is infinitely better than Bolsonaro”he stated.

Watch:

In March 2023, Michelle took office as president of PL Woman, internal wing of the Liberal Party. Since that moment, his protagonism on the political scene has grown. The female wing of the party expressed its rejection of Elenira's speech.

“The seriousness of the threat uttered by the woman affiliated with the PT against the integrity of Michelle Bolsonaro is clear and encompasses, according to the words of this PT activist, not only political and judicial destruction, but a variety of other possibilities”said in a statement released on Friday (12 January).

Karina Santos is a PT influencer known for criticizing Bolsonaro supporters. She was profiled on January 4 by Michelle. On the occasion, the former first lady published a story on Instagram with a screenshot of Karina's account. In the publication, Michelle wrote: “terribly PT. Like a good caviar communist, she loves a little money.”.

On January 5th, Karina reported on his X account that he was receiving death threats.

The Pernambuco Civil Police opened an investigation into the case. The influencer stated in another Publication on the social network that authorities identified “almost everyone” responsible for the threats.