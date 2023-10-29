Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/29/2023 – 10:48

The president of the PT, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva “protected” the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, by admitting that the government will “hardly” meet the target of zero deficit in 2024. For Gleisi, “a zero primary result will be impossible next year”. The parliamentarian transferred part of the responsibility to what she called the “criminal interest rate maintained at high levels” by the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto.

At a breakfast with journalists at Palácio do Planalto on Friday, the 27th, Lula stated that the goal established by Haddad is unlikely to be achieved. The president also said that the market is “greedy” and makes unrealistic demands on the government. “We will hardly reach target zero because we don’t want to cut investments and works,” declared Lula.

The Minister of Finance established the objective of zero deficit as a necessity for the Fiscal Framework to work, but other members of the government are trying to move the target lower. On Saturday, the 28th, Gleisi published on X (formerly Twitter) that Lula’s speech did not discredit Haddad. “President Lula protected Minister Fernando Haddad by taking responsibility for fiscal policy and recognizing that a zero primary result will be impossible next year,” said Gleisi.

The PT president praised the Finance Minister, but stated that compliance with the fiscal target does not “depend on him”. She took the opportunity to openly criticize Campos Neto, with whom the government has differences. “Unfortunately, not everything depends on him [de Haddad] and the economic team, such as revenue growth, for example. This includes the National Congress, judicial decisions, administrative postponements. Another major obstacle also arises, which is the criminal interest rate maintained at high levels by the Campos Neto BC”, she wrote.

Gleisi dismissed a possible negative reaction from Congress to Lula’s speeches as “pure speculation” and “a gamble by sectors of the media”. “President Lula just assumed that reality will not allow the desired result and, as an important point of credibility, he said that the goal will have to be reevaluated,” he said. “The more realistic the goals, the less complicated political negotiations become. No drama at all, life goes on with the prospect of everyone being able to improve.”

On Friday, the rapporteur of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) of 2024, Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), said that Lula’s speech was “absurd”. “President Lula’s statements about abandoning the fiscal target cause embarrassment to Minister Fernando Haddad, who has been fighting hard to achieve zero deficit following the approval of the economic agenda,” he stated in a press release.

The president of Progressistas, senator Ciro Nogueira (PI), declared on Saturday, 28, that Lula’s speech about the deficit “in practice overthrew the Minister of Finance and removed fiscal stability”. “Come to think of it, it’s cheaper for Lula to travel…” he wrote in X.

Market sees Lula’s speeches with concern

Analysts interviewed by Estadão they considered the president’s speech to be a very bad warning for the future of public accounts. The reading is that Lula’s position demoralizes the efforts of the economic team and gives strength to the political wing that seeks to increase expenses.

Estadão columnist Ricardo Corrêa wrote that the president gave the government more ammunition for the bombings. “It is up to your ministers now to deal with them. Fernando Haddad, for example, is one of those who will have work in the coming days, after the president said what the market already suspected, but whose fantasies are shattered after a very direct speech,” he said.