PT president says labor victory brings “strong sign of resistance against the advance of the extreme right in the world”. | Photo: Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, said this Friday (5) that the victory of the leader of the Labor Party in the UK elections, Keir Starmer, shows what would be a “frustration” in the country after 14 years of conservative and liberal governments.

She congratulated the politician on his majority victory over now-former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who handed power to Labour earlier in the day. The centre-left party won 412 seats to the Conservatives’ 120.

“The Labour Party’s very impressive victory in the UK elections clearly shows the country’s frustration with 14 years of conservative and neoliberal governments,” he said on social media (see in full).

Gleisi also stated that the Labor victory “brings a strong sign of resistance against the advance of the extreme right in the world”.

Gleisi Hoffmann added that the conservative and neoliberal governments of the United Kingdom “made public health and education services much worse during this period”, in addition to the decline in access to housing, income levels, employment and credit.

She considered that conservative and neoliberal policies “take from the poor to favor the rich”.

A little earlier, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also congratulated Starmer on his victory, wishing him a “great term” and hoping for the “strengthening of diplomatic ties between our countries, sustainable development and the strengthening of democracy”.

Lula met with Starmer at the end of last year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates during COP28.