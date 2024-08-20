The president of the PT defends that the payment of INSS pensions should continue to be linked to the minimum wage

The federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR) criticized the proposal to unlink the payment of pensions from INSS (National Institute of Social Security) of the policy of real increase of the minimum wage and argued that, if the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) If you have to choose, you must change the fiscal framework.

“Between changing the minimum wage link and changing the framework, you have to change the framework. It’s that simple.”said the president of PT (Workers’ Party). The statements were given to the newspaper State of S. Paulo.

As shown by the Poder360the idea of ​​part of the economic team is to deindex the valuation of some social and labor benefits is on the “menu” of options thought up by the Lula government to cut public budget spending.

On June 6, the president of BC (Central Bank)Roberto Campos Neto, defended the de-indexation of the minimum wage from the Social Security floor and the decoupling of health and education spending in the Budget.

The proposed change was the subject of a clash between the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, and the president of the PT in May.

In an interview with Economic ValueTebet said he is considering the decoupling of Social Security benefits from the minimum wage increase policy. The Lula government adopted a minimum wage adjustment that guarantees an adjustment above inflation. The measure has implications for Social Security spending, which, after paying interest on the debt, is the government’s main expense.

AUTONOMY OF THE BC

To the StateGleisi also criticized the autonomy of the BC and said she hopes that the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that deals with the topic, currently being processed by the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) of the Senateis not approved.

According to Congresswoman Campos Neto, “wants to free the institution he presides over from fiscal adjustment” and, with the measure, you will be able to “earn more, spend more”.

“The herald of fiscalism, who imposes extremely high interest rates on Brazil, wants to free the institution he presides over from fiscal adjustment. If this PEC is approved, they will be able to earn more and spend more. And what about the rest of the budget? Can he unlink the minimum wage from Social Security or cut universities without any problem? It is a contradiction, an absurdity.”