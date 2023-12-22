President of the PT states that Congress is betting on the “pulverization of resources” to meet interests; cut was R$ 6.3 billion

The president of the PT (Workers' Party), deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), criticized the cut of R$6.3 billion in resources from the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) and the increase of R$5.4 billion for commission amendments. The statement was made this Friday (Dec 22, 2023) in its profile on X (ex-Twitter).

“There must be reasonableness in parliamentary amendments, which must be complementary to government programs”, said the deputy. She also criticized that, after the cut and increase, the amount of parliamentary amendments remained at R$5.4 billion, “practically the same price” of the updated version of the PAC, of ​​R$55 billion.

Gleisi states that, in a country “that needs structuring investments”Congress “betting on the dispersion of resources to meet your interests is irresponsible” It is “a huge distortion”. In addition to being, according to her, a “usurpation of the functions of the Executive Branch” commanded by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Although in her publication the deputy declared that Congress removed R$17 billion from the government budget, the general rapporteur of the 2024 Budget, deputy Luiz Carlos Motta (PL-SP), released a supplement to its report in which it updates the expected cut in the PAC to R$6.3 billion. Previously, the reduction in resources would be around R$17 billion.