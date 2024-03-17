According to the deputy, the former president was negotiating support for the presidency of the House in exchange for a project that would guarantee amnesty

The president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), said this Sunday (17.mar.2024) that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would be “blackmailing” candidates for the presidency of the Chamber, in order to demand their support for a bill that guarantees amnesty to Bolsonaro in case of conviction by the courts.

“The guy who says he's not afraid of being arrested only thinks about being amnestied! […] Bolsonarism, the extreme right and coup plotters continue to threaten the country and poison democracy. They need to be contained and punished while there is still time.”published the deputy.

Last Friday (15th March), the portal g1 revealed that Bolsonaro is in a comfortable situation to obtain approval of the amnesty in the Chamber, but fears that the proposal will be blocked in the Senate, while the House is led by Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

According to the column, Bolsonaro and his political group have negotiated support for certain candidates. One of the favorites for the Senate seat would be David Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP). Jair Bolsonaro is being investigated for participation in attempted coup d'état crimes.