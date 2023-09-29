The national president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), will undergo myocardial revascularization surgery this Saturday, 30th, to correct a coronary obstruction that was detected in exams. The party leader has been admitted to the DF Star hospital, in Brasília, since this Thursday, 28th.

“The procedure is routinely performed in cases of coronary artery disease, and involves the placement of a breast graft and a saphenous bypass, which create a new path for blood to flow to the heart. At the moment, the patient is asymptomatic and clinically well”, says a medical bulletin signed by doctors Ludhmila Hajjar and Allisson B. Barcelos Borges.



