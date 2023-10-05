President of the PT underwent the procedure on September 30 after identifying a coronary obstruction

PT president and federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR) was discharged this Thursday (October 5, 2023) after being admitted to undergo heart surgery. In a video released by her advisor, the PT member thanks doctors Ludhmilla Hajjar (head of the team) and Fernando Antibas Atik (cardiovascular surgeon), assistants at the DFStar hospital, in Brasília, and the federal deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ), your boyfriend. Gleisi had been admitted on September 29 to investigate a coronary obstruction. She underwent surgery the following day, September 30, for myocardial revascularization, with 2 mammary artery grafts to restore blood circulation to the heart.

Watch the moment Gleisi leaves the hospital, in Brasília (52sec):