President of the PT says that death is “further proof of the disastrous arms policy”; Rogério Paladino was the author of the shooting

The president of the PT (Workers' Party), deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), stated this Monday (Dec 18, 2023) that the death of investigator Milena Bagalho Estavam, from the Civil Police, “it is further proof of the disastrous arms policy put into practice” by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Milena was killed by businessman Rogério Paladino on Saturday (Dec 16).

“The businessman had an illegal pistol with him and was a CAC [Colecionador, Atirador Desportivo e Caçador]the so-called good citizens”declared Gleisi in his profile on X (ex-Twitter). Finally, the congresswoman paid condolences to Milena's family who, according to the congresswoman, “She was a specialist in resolving cases of robberies and homicides and was a prominent police officer in the corporation.”

Businessman Rogério Paladino, from the Biofast group, shot an investigator in Jardins, an upscale neighborhood in São Paulo. Milena and a colleague from the Civil Police were there to investigate a theft carried out on Friday (Dec 15) at a residence in the region. The house was next door to the mansion where Paladino lived.

The businessman mistook the duo for thieves and opened fire on Milena when she rang the doorbell to ask for access to the security cameras. In reaction, the investigator's colleague shot the businessman, who was also killed.