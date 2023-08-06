Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/08/2023 – 19:41 Share

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, said this Saturday, the 5th, that it is necessary to defeat Bolsonarism and that the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will join the campaign of Guilherme Boulos, pre-candidate for the PSOL mayor of São Paulo. Paul.

“What will guide our municipal alliances is Lula’s podium in 2026”, said Gleisi, noting that the year 2024, with municipal elections, will be important for 2026.

She said that the municipality of São Paulo will be one of the main disputes and said she has no doubts that the federal deputy, Jilmar Tatto (PT-SP), will be together in the campaign.

Tatto has been critical of the PT’s alliance with PSOL to support Boulos, saying that Boulos’ pre-candidacy should benefit the pre-candidacy for re-election of São Paulo mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), and could weaken the PT in the capital. paulista.

This Saturday, Gleisi Hoffmann participated in the event that made PT’s support official for Boulos’ pre-candidacy.

In addition to her, other names from the party were also present, such as the minister of Fazer, Fernando Haddad. His wife, Ana Estela Haddad, has been mentioned as a possible name to be Boulos’ deputy.