The condition was detected during routine evaluation and doctors recommended hospitalization for further tests.

The president of the PT, the deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), was admitted on Thursday (September 28, 2023) to the DF Star hospital, in Brasília (DF). The congresswoman will undergo tests to investigate a coronary obstruction.

The problem was detected during a routine assessment carried out by the PT president. Doctors recommended that the deputy spend the night in hospital and will assess the extent of the problem, treatments and whether there is a need for surgical intervention.

The coronary artery supplies blood and oxygen to the heart. Obstruction normally occurs due to the formation of fatty plaques, reducing blood flow to the organ.

In some cases, plaques can cause a clot and lead to a heart attack.