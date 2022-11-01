PT president, Gleisi Hoffmanncalled the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, on the afternoon of this Monday (31.Oct.2022) to start the transition dialogue between the new government of the elected president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and the management of the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Gleisi and Ciro coordinated, respectively, the electoral campaigns of Lula and Bolsonaro. Contact was made to establish a dialogue between the 2 groups.

According to the Power360, the conversation was friendly and Ciro signaled positively about the transition. Bolsonaro has yet to comment on the election result. Nor did it signal who will be responsible for coordinating the process. On Lula’s side, there was also no public definition, but as the Power 360 showed, the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), must be indicated.

Lula’s campaign communications coordinator, Edinho Silva (EN), also called Nogueira. In a note, he stated that he got in touch at the request of the minister, “who immediately became willing to lead the transition process representing the current Bolsonaro government”.

“I immediately forwarded the information to federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, our coordinator for the Lula president campaign, so that the necessary referrals could be agreed”he wrote.

Edinho, who is also mayor of Araraquara (SP), classified the minister’s stance as “republican and democratic”.

O Power 360 found that, despite being cited as who “will lead” the transition process in the note published by Edinho, Bolsonaro has not yet decided who will be responsible for centralizing the demands.

Lula won the elections in the 2nd round on Sunday (30.Oct), with 50.90% of the valid votes. Bolsonaro obtained 49.10% of the valid votes. He should make his 1st statement after the results are announced this Monday or Tuesday (1st.nov).

Vice President-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), also spoke this Monday by telephone for the 1st time with the current vice and senator elected by Rio Grande do Sul, Hamilton Mourão (Republicans), after winning the elections.

The conversation was quick and, according to interlocutors of both, opened the door for a coordinated transition. Who took the initiative was Mourão. He wrote a text message to the former governor of São Paulo. Afterwards, Alckmin called to say thank you.