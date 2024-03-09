President of the PT also criticized Campos Neto again and declared his desire to return to the Senate

The president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), assured that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will be a candidate for reelection to the presidency in 2026. The statement was made in an interview with CNN Brasil, which aired this Saturday (March 9, 2024).

Gleisi stated that the PT member is the best name for the “democratic field” in the next election and defended that the candidates for mayor of the capitals this year be on the stage in the presidential campaign.

“We want to elect a team that will support 2026. The first point in alliance politics is that whoever we support in this year's elections will be on Lula's platform in 2026“, he stated.

The PT president also minimized the party's lack of presence as a leader in the dispute in the country's main capitals, such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

“We won the election with Lula creating a broad front, we know the importance of political forces together. This does not mean that we have to give up our conceptions“, he declared.

Asked about the relationship between the PT member and Congress, Gleisi stated that conversations should be calmer this year. With municipal elections approaching, the tendency is for the Chamber and the Senate to speed up the processing of priority projects to be voted on in the first half of the year.

The PT member avoided command of the Chamber of Deputies in 2025. Behind the scenes, the president of the House, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), wants to name allies, such as Antonio Brito (PSD-BA) and Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA).

CRITICISM OF ROBERTO CAMPOS NETO

Gleisi Hoffmann once again criticized the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, and stated that he should end his term “quietly”. The deputy also criticized the interest rate practiced in Brazil, of 11.25% per year, and Campos Neto's actions in favor of the BC's financial autonomy.

“The PT's position was already against the autonomy of the Central Bank in that first project that was launched. He is the Treasury bank. Campos Neto comes and says he wants financial autonomy. He will do whatever he wants. What will it turn into? A private bank?“, he said. She completed by saying:

“Roberto Campos Neto should finish his term peacefully, I think he is already wrong with the interest rate policy he maintains. He ends his term quietly and leaves the ball“.

Read below the statements made by Gleisi Hoffmann in her interview with CNN Brazil: