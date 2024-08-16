With the signature of leaders Guimarães and Odair Cunha, PT and 10 other parties support the appeal of the Chamber and Senate against Dino’s actions

The PT, the president’s party Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvawith 10 other parties, signed this Thursday (August 15, 2024) a request from the Chamber and the Senate to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to suspend the decisions of Minister Flávio Dino that limited the transfer of parliamentary amendments.

The resource (here is the full – PDF – 8 MB) was not signed by the party president, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR). Those who signed for the PT were the party leaders in the Chamber, Odair Cunha (PT-MG), and Jose Guimaraes (PT-CE), leader of the Government in the House. Here is the document of the party’s adhesion to the petition (PDF – 56 kB).

The document was endorsed, for example, by the PL leader, Valdemar Costa Neto, from the PL, and Baleia Rossi, president of the MDB.

Here are the political parties that signed the document:

PL (Liberal Party);

Brazil Union;

PP (Progressives);

PSD (Social Democratic Party);

PSB (Brazilian Socialist Party);

Republicans;

PSDB (Brazilian Social Democracy Party);

Solidarity;

PDT (Democratic Labor Party);

MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement) and

PT (Workers’ Party).

LULA AND AMENDMENTS

This Thursday (15th August), Lula declared that, since the government of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), the Congress “kidnapped” the federal budget.

“The tax budget began with Cunha [Eduardo Cunha, ex-presidente da Câmara dos Deputados de 2015 a 2016]. A deputy can be for or against, and they have the same right. This was the beginning of a madness that happened in this country. Today, Congress has half the budget that the government has. There is no country in the world where Congress has sequestered part of the budget to the detriment of the Executive Branch, which is the one with the obligation to govern.”he said in a radio interview Tfrom Paraná.

The government has already had impasses in Congress on the amendments. On January 22, when he sanctioned the LOA (Annual Budget Law) of 2024, the president vetoed R$5.6 billion in committee amendments – those that are not mandatory and directed by the permanent committees of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

The cut angered some members of Congress, who tried to overturn the measure in a session of Congress. However, on May 9, after an agreement between the Executive and Legislative branches, deputies and senators partially overturned the vetoes to restore the value.

IMPASSE

The tension between the Legislative and Judiciary branches was heightened on Wednesday (14 August) after Minister Flávio Dino suspended the execution of all mandatory amendments to Congress.

The deputies were already dissatisfied with the decision of Lula’s former minister to suspend the so-called Pix amendments until there was more transparency in the allocation of resources and were preparing a change in the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) to resolve the impasse.

With the new decision, the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and party leaders became angry and even planned retaliation against the STF, with the overturn of a MP (Provisional Measure) that prevents the recomposition of R$1.3 billion in the Judiciary’s budget.

Lira spoke with the president of the Supreme Court, Roberto Barroso, and with the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, to ask them to intercede in Dino’s decisions. After the conversations, the tension eased and the overturning of the provisional measure against the Judiciary was not voted on in the Chamber.

Now, Congress’s reaction to the STF is interrupted until the collegiate’s judgment on Dino’s decisions, brought forward by Barroso to be finalized by 11:59 pm on Friday (August 16, 2024), through the virtual plenary.