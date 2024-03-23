Demonstrations were called by the left in the country and abroad, but they were empty and had little support from politicians

The president of the PT (Workers' Party), deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), spoke this Saturday afternoon (23.mar.2024) at the “pro-democracy” organized by trade unions and left-wing movements in Salvador, Bahia. Besides her, the president of PC do B and minister of Science and Technology, Luciana Santos, also spoke on stage.

In São Paulo, former PT president and former federal deputy José Dirceu was also present for around 15 minutes. The event took place in Largo São Francisco, in front of the Faculty of Law at USP (University of São Paulo). Also a former president of the party, José Genoino spent just over 10 minutes at the march.

Here is the list of other authorities present at the demonstrations in Brazil:

The acts were carried out across the country and in Portugal and Spain. In Salvador, 1,042 people attended, while in São Paulo, the event brought together 1,000 to 1,350 people.

Called by the left, the demonstrations called for an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip and remembered the 60th anniversary of the military coup. The mobilizations were carried out in 15 cities across the country. Here is the list:

Maceió (AL) – Commerce Walk

Salvador (BA) – Largo do Pelourinho

Fortaleza (CE) – Praça do Ferreira

Brasília (DF) – Praça Zumbi dos Palmares

Vitória (ES) – Red Square

Goiânia (GO) – Civic Square

São Luís (MA) – Deodoro Square

Belo Horizonte (MG) – Afonso Arinos Square

Campo Grande (MS) – Radio Square

Belém (PA) – Escadinha do Cais

João Pessoa (PB) – Praça da Lagoa

Recife (PE) – Derby Square

Florianópolis (SC) – square of the N. Senhora do Desterro Cathedral

Aracaju (SE) – In front of Deso (Aracaju sanitation company)

São Paulo (SP) – Largo São Francisco

Osasco (SP) – Boardwalk in front of the shopping mall

See photos of the events: