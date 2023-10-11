According to the president of the PT, Israeli retaliation creates a “massacre with the dimensions of genocide”

The president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), denied having ever met with a member of Hamas, a group that launched attacks against Israel last Saturday (October 7, 2023) and triggered a war that has left more than 2,200 people dead. The congresswoman rejected any relationship between her party and the Palestinian group.

“I have been president of the party for 7 years and I have never met any member of Hamas, there is no institutional relationship with them”, said Gleisi in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

Gleisi also spoke out about the escalation of tension in Israel on social media. According to her, Israeli retaliation for Palestinian attacks is announced “as an even more comprehensive brutality against the civilian population of the Gaza Strip”.

“Two million Palestinians, confined for more than a decade in a true concentration camp, without rights and without prospects, are now treated as sub-humans, without access to water, food and energy,” published the deputy.

“What is announced, under the pretext of military retaliation and state security, is a massacre with the dimensions of a genocide. We repudiate violence and this is the position of the PT, in solidarity with the victims of all parties since the resumption of the armed conflict”, added the PT president.

Finally, the deputy said she encourages the Brazilian government to act for an immediate ceasefire and the recognition of 2 states, Israel and Palestine, with the right to sovereignty, economic development and the historical traditions of each.

“The military offensive announced by Netanyahu’s far-right government will only result in more hatred and destruction. It is time for everyone in the world, governments and civil society, to help build a peaceful and lasting solution for this region, which necessarily involves the eviction of the Palestinian territories,” declared.

Controversy

Members of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) are being criticized for not directly condemning Hamas. On Tuesday (Oct 10), the federal deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA) mocked the lack of a position taken by the Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida. Lula himself was also the target of complaints, due to the tone of his statements, which have not made express mention of the extremist group.