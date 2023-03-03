PT president said that minister should avoid “embarrassment” and ask for his departure to explain himself about accusations

The national president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), stated that the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, should ask for his removal from the government to justify himself on the recent accusations. Gleisi argued that the measure would avoid “embarrassment” from you.

“I think the minister should ask for a leave of absence so that he can explain, justify, if it is justifiable, what he did. This prevents embarrassment on both sides.” declared to Gleisi in an interview with the portal metropolises.

Juscelino is accused of using a FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane to participate in an auction of race horses in the interior of São Paulo. Furthermore, a newspaper report The State of São Paulo indicates that the politician failed to declare at least R$ 2.2 million in race horses to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and allocated R$ 5 million in amendments to reports to pave a road that covers his family’s land in Maranhão.

In the case involving the use of the FAB plane, the minister requested the aircraft on a voluntary basis. “urgent” to go to the municipality of Boituva, in São Paulo, from the 26th to the 31st of January. There, he advised animal buyers and inaugurated a square in honor of a partner’s horse. There were about two hours of official commitments. The event with horses was not on their agenda.

The minister received R$3,000 from the treasury to pay for accommodation and flew on a private FAB jet from Brasília to São Paulo. Round-trip transport costs totaled around R$140,000, according to the newspaper. The State of S. Paulo.

Juscelino’s defense states that the trip to São Paulo was an official agenda and had “clear public interest”, which would justify the use of FAB transport.

“There was no illegality on the part of Minister Juscelino in the agendas and, as a way of demonstrating his zeal with public money and his commitment to transparency, the minister determined to investigate the administrative procedures related to the trip”said lawyers Ticiano Figueiredo and Pedro Ivo Velloso in a note sent to the Power360.

In the case of the rapporteur’s amendments, Juscelino Filho would have earmarked R$7.5 million for the Vitorino Freire (MA) city hall for paving works, of which R$5 million would be for improving 19 km of the road that surrounds at least 8 of his family’s farms. The mayor of Vitorino Freire is Luanna Rezende (União Brasil), sister of the minister.

The paving works in the municipality were in charge of the company Construservice, of the entrepreneur Eduardo José Barros Costa, known as Eduardo Imperador. The construction company competed in the bidding alone.

The engineer from Codevasf (Company for the Development of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys) Julimar Alves Silva Filho had given a favorable opinion on the values ​​for paving the road.

He was dismissed on suspicion of having received R$250,000 from Eduardo Imperador to benefit the release of the work. In July 2022, the businessman was arrested on charges of paying bribes to federal officials.

Juscelino Filho, 38 years old, was re-elected federal deputy in 2022. He would assume a new mandate this Wednesday (Feb.1, 2023), but is on leave. After Daniela Carneiro (Tourism) and Jose Mucio(Defense), Juscelino is the 3rd Minister of the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) at the risk of having to leave the Esplanada soon. He is one of the names of the União Brasil that make up the 1st echelon of the government.

