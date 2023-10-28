The President announced this Friday (Oct 27) that the target of zero deficit in 2024 will “hardly” be met

The federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR) defended the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) of the criticism suffered after saying that “difficultly” the zero deficit fiscal target for 2024 will be met. The statement by the Chief Executive was made this Friday morning (Oct 27, 2023), in a conversation with journalists.

“It’s funny the market, it keeps making predictions, it makes a lot of mistakes, it adjusts its numbers. Now, when President Lula says that the zero deficit target for 2014 will hardly be achieved, and will not be pursued at the cost of a deep cut in public investments essential for the resumption of growth and jobs, the market has an irrational reaction”said the congresswoman on her official account on X (ex-Twitter).

Gleisi also said that “market agents themselves had been predicting a deficit for next year. They even came up with a number, 0.8%. Why can’t the president, due to the reality of the facts, frustration of revenue, reevaluate an unachievable target?!”.

TAX TARGET

On the morning of this Friday (Oct 27), President Lula stated that the government “difficultly” will meet the target of zero fiscal deficit in 2024. He said that the financial market is “greedy” and who doesn’t want to start next year by cutting “billion” of priority works and investments. He also declared that a deficit of 0.5% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) would not be “anything” to the next year.

“I know the disposition of the [Fernando] Haddad, I know about Haddad’s wishes, I know about my willingness, but I wanted to tell you that we will hardly reach the goal, especially because I don’t want to cut back on investments and works. If Brazil has a deficit of 0.5%, what is it? From 0.25%, what is it? Anything. Absolutely nothing”declared the president in a coffee with journalists, held at Palácio do Planalto.

The federal government sent a PLOA (Annual Budget Bill) to Congress with revenues equal to expenses, but analysts estimate that it will not be possible to achieve the objective because the Union has increased spending and measures to increase revenues are viewed with skepticism due to the revenue potential. . The Ministry of Finance will have to increase revenues by R$168.5 billion.

Lula declared that to achieve the goal of eliminating the deficit it would be necessary to cut billions of priority works for Brazil. Contrary to what the PT member said, the government’s economic team continued, until now, to defend that it was possible to meet the fiscal objective.

“Everything we can do to meet the fiscal target we will do. What I can tell you is that it doesn’t need to be zero. We don’t need this, I’m not going to set a fiscal target that requires me to start the year by cutting billions in works that are a priority for this country”declared the president.

According to Lula, even the financial market knows that the goal cannot be achieved: “Often the market is too greedy and keeps demanding a target that it knows will not be met”.