President of PT states that federation is suing president of Abranet for opposing position on installments

The president of the PT (Workers’ Party), deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), expressed solidarity with the president of Abranet (Brazilian Internet Association), Carol Conway, this Friday (Dec 8, 2023) after the Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) sued the MP (Public Ministry) against it. According to the Economic valuethe federation cites defamation and dissemination of false information about banks.

For Gleisi, the president of Abranet is being sued “for criticizing the possibility of ending interest-free installments on credit cards”. The deputy states in her profile on X (ex-Twitter) which is “easy” resolve the impasse and end the “discussion”. According to her, it is “just don’t touch the interest-free installments”.

Febraban entered on Wednesday (Dec 6) with representations at the BC (Central Bank) against the independent machine companies Stone, Mercado Pago and PagSeguro, and the PicPay digital wallet. The Brazilian Federation of Banks requested that the monetary authority open a punitive process to investigate companies for possible “practice of fraud”.

Abranet, representative of Stone, Mercado Pago and PagSeguro, spoke on Thursday (Dec 7) stating that the attitude is “yet another attempt by the ‘banks’ to reach independent companies”. For the association, the federation “attack” for not being able to “impose his agenda of fatally affecting the PSJ”.

Furthermore, Abranet declared that Febraban’s behavior is motivated by the desire to “trying to return to the former status of absolute market dominants, as was the case before independent companies brought competition to the sector, benefiting millions of Brazilians”.

O Power360 contacted the president of Abranet, Carol Conway, and Febraban’s advisors, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.