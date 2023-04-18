The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannstated that the president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, harms the country by benefiting only the portion of the population that “already winning”. According to her, the president of BC prioritizes the profit of those who live on income and therefore treats access to home ownership as a problem.

“It was just what was needed now, Campos Neto complained about loans with lower rates due to subsidies so as not to lower interest rates”said Hoffmann in his profile on twitter this Tuesday (18.Apr.2023).

Gleisi’s review is related to Campos Neto’s speech about one of the causes of high interest rates in the country is the large amount of loans with lower rates due to subsidies. In addition, he said that the responsibility for high interest rates was not the responsibility of the Central Bank alone, according to the news portal. g1.

When talking about why, he said: “With earmarked credit, we can analyze the cinema that sells for half price. If I sell a lot of half price and I want to make the same profit, I have to raise the price for the whole price. Credit works a bit like that.”