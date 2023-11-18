National president of the PT says it is “very irresponsible”, in an indirect criticism of Centrão, a political group that defends more funds for congressmen to distribute

The national president of the Workers’ Party, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), criticized this Saturday (November 18, 2023) the expected payment of R$46 billion in amendments to the Budget in 2024.

The congresswoman said that the device goes against some measures established by the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), such as the goal of zero deficit in 2024 and the expansion of social programs.

It was an indirect criticism of the so-called Centrão. The group of congressmen defends more funds for distribution. Often, however, money is used as a way to negotiate support for agendas being discussed in Congress.

“That’s almost the value of the PAC for 2024! As they also defend a zero tax target, where will this money come from? Of the social programs and works that the country needs to grow again”, states in its profile on X (formerly Twitter).

A newspaper report The globe showed that Congress’ objective is to increase the value of amendments from R$36 billion, in 2023, to R$46 billion next year.

“It’s one thing to present amendments to the Budget, it’s another, quite different, to apply Union funds without order or planning. Executing the Budget is the constitutional prerogative of the Executive”says Gleisi.