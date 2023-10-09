President of the PT cited “opportunism” from the governor of the State of SP; also criticized the absence of Renan Filho (Transports)

The president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said this Monday (9.Oct.2023) that it was “political opportunism” the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), not having mentioned the PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) during the launch of the new notice for the TIC (Intercity Train) Eixo Norte, which will connect São Paulo to Campinas, in an event held on Saturday (7.Oct).

For Gleisi, the work will only be possible because the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “made the political decision to place it in the PAC, something that the former president of Tarcísio”, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), “never did”. She stated in her profile on X (formerly Twitter) that “it has to be very clear” what “although it also has state resources, it is federal resources that will allow the works to be carried out”. Gleisi also criticized the lack of an invitation to the Minister of Transport, Renan Filho.

The notice was launched by Tarcísio on Saturday (7th August) at the Relógio Building, in Campinas. In addition to the governor, the city’s mayor, Dário Saadi (Republicans), members of the São Paulo government and state deputies, as well as other authorities, were present.

The auction is scheduled for February 29, 2024. The project foresees an investment of R$13.5 billion, according to the State government. The implementation of the train connecting São Paulo and Campinas will stop in Jundiaí and travel 100 km, with an estimated duration of 64 minutes. The average annual service fee established in the notice will be R$50, with a maximum value of up to R$64.

