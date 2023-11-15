President compared Israel and Hamas; deputy states that newspapers want to “censor and determine” the words used by the PT member

The president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), criticized this Wednesday (15.Nov.2023) the newspapers The globe It is Estadão. He called the media’s editorials arrogant and stated that want “censor” It is “to determine” the words used by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

According to the PT member, newspapers impose censorship regarding pro-Palestinian demonstrations around the world. “We need to turn to foreign media to find out about the marches of hundreds of thousands in Europe and even in the USA, because the owners of our press do not admit that there are 2 sides in this war, not just the one they support”declared in his profile on X (ex-Twitter).

Gleisi stated that what “it bothers the petty owners so much” of the national press is the fact that President Lula has elevated Brazil to a “unprecedented role in international diplomacy” and mainly, “for courageously exposing the limits of the unipolar system”.

The deputy also called the discussion about Lula’s statements by associating Israel with the term “terrorism” in “Byzantine”. The adjective used by Gleisi has among its meanings the sense of futility. For her, the objective of the discussion on the topic was to “in essence sanctioning the Netanyahu government’s barbaric and disproportionate retaliation for Hamas’ reprehensible attacks on Israeli civilians”.

In this Wednesday (Nov 15), the Estadão published the opinion article “Lula and the bad faith of the left”. In the editorial, the newspaper wrote: “By calling the Israeli reaction to the massacre promoted by Hamas ‘terrorist’, Lula distorted the scenario of the war and confirmed the ideological staleness of the primitive left”. Gleisi declared that primitive “is to impose the law of the strongest in an occupied region through violence.”

Already the O Globe said, in an editorial, that the “conflict in Gaza demands more balance from Lula” and that the president “made an unreasonable parallel” between Israel and Hamas. “‘Imbalance’ is choosing between human beings those who can be killed and those who can kill.”stated Gleisi.