President of the PT says the Israeli government’s refusal to accept a ceasefire causes a global feeling of impotence

The president of the PTdeputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said this Saturday (October 28, 2023) that Israel’s refusal to comply with the resolution of UN (United Nations) causes a global feeling of impotence and will prolong the confrontation and increase the number of civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip.

According to the deputy, the organization’s measure to cease fire and open humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians should be implemented urgently, even without being the ideal response against the war. Although it was approved with 12 votes on Friday (Oct 27), the UN rules do not oblige Israel to accept the proposal nor do they determine military actions that would make the country give in to the agreement, as it was not approved by the Security Council.

In Gleisi’s view, the world watches with helplessness the massacre of the Palestinian people by Israeli military forces. In a post on your profile X (ex-Twitter), she wrote that on Friday night (Oct 27) “it was the bloodiest in Palestine with Israel’s entry into Gaza”. The Israeli Defense Forces have been carrying out ground operations in the region since Thursday (26.Oct.2023).

The proposal approved by the UN, authored by Jordan together with Arab countries, proposed one “immediate humanitarian truce” in Gaza. The text was approved by 120 votes in favor, including that of Brazil. Another 45 countries abstained and 14 voted against the resolution. The United States and Israel were against the resolution.

What the proposal asks for: