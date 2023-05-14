“Turn the page that the world has changed”, said the national president of the PT about the line of the São Paulo newspaper

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmanncriticized this Saturday (May 13, 2023) the editorials of the newspaper The State of São Paulo about the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). On your official account at twitterthe deputy said that the vehicle tries to “it still seems to have some relevance”.

Gleisi defined the São Paulo newspaper’s editorials as “angry, arrogant, uninformed and musty” and declared that “they will not hinder the Lula government in its mission to rebuild the country”.

Here’s the message:

Gleisi’s statement came after the Estadão published the editorial “Lula is disturbing the government”. The text provides a critical view of Lula’s actions in the early months of his 3rd presidential term.

“In less than 5 months in office, the PT member treated agribusiness, disrespected BC [Banco Central] and demoralized congressional decisions.”says an excerpt.

The newspaper also claims that Lula is “mouthy, disruptive and sometimes arrogant”in addition to saying that the president “has behaved as if he had won the election by a comfortable margin of votes”.

“On a single day, last Thursday, Lula’s racket attacked privatizations, classifying the privatization of Eletrobras as ‘slutty’, and agribusiness, calling rural producers who do not have sympathy as “fascists”. These are not expressions worthy of a President of the Republic.”wrote the Estadão.