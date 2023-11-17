President of the PT states that the president of the Chamber “wants to make payment for amendments to thematic commissions mandatory”

The president of the PT (Workers’ Party), federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said that the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), claims to be in favor of the zero deficit fiscal target for 2024, “but wants to make payment for amendments to Congressional thematic committees mandatory”. According to her, paying for the amendments would cost more than R$6 billion in new expenses in 2023 alone.

“In other words: they can cut Health, Education, the PAC [Programa de Aceleração do Crescimento]except for the amendments from deputies and senators”said Gleisi in his profile on X (ex-Twitter). And he added: “Making savings by cutting other people’s money is easy, right?!”. Payment of the amendments is being discussed with the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) by the CMO (Mixed Committee on Plans, Public Budgets and Inspection).

Below is the publication:

The rapporteur of the LDO project, deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), said on Thursday (16.nov) that the government decided to maintain the fiscal target of zero deficit for 2024 in the legislative proposal that Congress will vote on starting next week. The text presents the guidelines for the subsequent year’s Budget, based on the goals of the PPA (Multi-Year Plan). Every year, the Executive has to send an LDO project to Congress.

In amendments, congressmen will have R$37.6 billion in 2024. The resources include bench amendments (R$12.5 billion) and individual amendments (R$25.1 billion). There was an increase of 3% compared to the R$36.5 billion authorized in 2023.

According to Gleisi, if the sectoral amendments, from Congress’ thematic committees, become mandatory, the cost would be more than R$6 billion in new expenses in 2023 alone. This would make it difficult to achieve the fiscal target of zero deficit for 2024 , according to the deputy.

O Power360 contacted the press office of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, to question him about Gleisi’s statements. However, he did not receive a response at the time of writing this report. The space remains open.